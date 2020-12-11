Going into an unprecedented college basketball season during a pandemic, there was no telling if Richard Pitino's Gophers were going to have any nonconference games.

They missed two weeks in the fall after pausing due to COVID-19 positive cases among players, but they were able to return to the court before the season.

Just being able to play without missing any games through the first month of the season was a victory in itself for any team, but that uninterrupted start was crucial for the growth of Liam Robbins.

The 7-foot junior showed glimpses of why he was such a sought after transfer with a season-high 27 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in Thursday night's 90-61 victory against Missouri-Kansas City.

The Gophers (6-0) used their significant size advantage with Robbins to get off to their best start since going 7-0 and earning a national ranking to open the 2017-18 season.

After All-America center Daniel Oturu left for the NBA, Pitino expected to rely on his veteran backcourt of Marcus Carr, Both Gach and Gabe Kalscheur, who combined for 39 points against UMKC (2-3). But it was again a Gopher big man's night to shine.

When he decided to put his name in the transfer portal in the spring, Robbins heard from more than 20 schools, including blue-blood programs. In his second season at Drake, he became one of the top shot blockers in the nation but wanted to test himself in a bigger conference.

Minnesota was the one school that offered him better competition, plus playing with family. Associate head coach Ed Conroy and walk-on senior Hunt Conroy gave him an uncle and cousin on the squad. While he was comfortable off the court, it took until recently for him to adjust on it.

In the first three games, Robbins struggled to find his rhythm after battling an ankle injury before the season. He was in foul trouble in the first three games, which included fouling out with just five points in a 67-64 win against Loyola Marymount on Nov. 30.

In the last three games, Robbins avoided foul trouble and made his presence felt on both ends. He had five blocks against in a win against North Dakota last week. He had 14 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 85-80 overtime win against Boston College.

On Thursday, the Gophers looked to establish Robbins early on offensively. It was probably a good sign when he opened the game with a three-pointer to beat the shot clock buzzer. But the rest of the first half, UMKC struggled to keep Minnesota and Robbins off the foul line.

The Gophers, who ranked third in the Big Ten with 19.8 free throws made per game, shot 19-for-25 from the line in the first half. Robbins had 14 points on 9-for-11 foul shooting to lead his team to a 43-31 halftime lead.

In the second half, Robbins scored the first six points in the low post being guarded by the Roos' undersized big men. When he wasn't backing down his defender, the Iowa native found his teammate Eric Curry twice on passes from the high post for scores.

Curry, a redshirt senior, started the first two games this season alongside Robbins in the frontcourt. But Western Michigan graduate transfer Brandon Johnson replaced Curry in the lineup until he was sidelined Thursday with a left ankle injury suffered in the last game.

Isaiah Ihnen was the third power forward to start with Robbins this season. The 6-9 sophomore showed glimpses of his potential as well, with a career-high 11 rebounds and two blocks.

While the U's frontcourt overpowered its mid-major opponent Thursday, Robbins and company will face their first true test next Tuesday in the Big Ten opener at Illinois. The Illini have 7-footer Kofi Cockburn, but All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu led to them to a win against Duke this week.