Gophers freshman point guard Bryan “BJ” Greenlee will transfer to play for another program next season, sources confirmed Saturday to the Star Tribune.

Greenlee, a 6-foot, 190-pound Florida native, averaged 2.6 minutes in 19 games for the Gophers during the 2019-20 season. The former three-star recruit and standout for The Rock School in Gainesville, Fla. is the second guard to transfer from Minnesota this spring.

Last month, starting junior guard Payton Willis announced he was transferring and signed to open the late period with the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino signed transfers Liam Robbins from Drake and Brandon Johnson from Western Michigan last month, but he now has two scholarships open for next season.