Gophers newcomers Dawson Garcia and Braeden Carrington are still day-to-day on their availability for Monday's opener against Western Michigan, Ben Johnson said Friday.

Garcia, a sophomore forward, and Carrington, a freshman guard, missed Wednesday's 71-55 exhibition win against St. Olaf with a muscle strain and ankle injury, respectively. They both could be opening night starters if healthy.

"I'm not so much worried if they can or can't go," Johnson said. "It's more so how they feel. I know they got some treatment this morning and we'll see how they responded. We'll know more by the weekend."

Garcia, a 6-11 North Carolina transfer, could be the Gophers' top player with leading returning scorer Jamison Battle out indefinitely after foot surgery. Garcia was available to talk to the media about entering his first season back home with the Gophers.

"I'm feeling good right now and I'm excited to go into practice today," Garcia said. "As far as the beginning of the season, I'm really looking forward to it. I feel great. I know all the guys around me feel great. We're all just excited to put on those uniforms and get into live action."

The Gophers' game notes for Monday's opener listed Garcia as a projected starter with Morehead State transfer Ta'Lon Cooper, freshman Jaden Henley, junior Will Ramberg, and sophomore Treyton Thompson. The other four players started the exhibition game vs. St. Olaf.