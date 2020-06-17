2020-21 Potential starting lineup
Guard: Marcus Carr, 6-2 junior
Testing NBA draft waters but has until Aug. 3 to decide to return.
Guard: Gabe Kalscheur, 6-4 junior
Struggled shooting last season but scored 26 points in home finale.
Guard: Both Gach, 6-7 junior
Utah transfer needs a waiver to play next season. Finished regular season with career-high 28 points in OT win vs. Colorado.
Forward: Brandon Johnson, 6-8 senior
Graduate transfer from Western Michigan is immediately eligible. Bounced back from season-ending knee injury to earn all-MAC honors.
Center: Liam Robbins, 7-0 junior
Drake transfer needs a waiver to play next season. Ranked fifth in nation with 2.9 blocks per game, set Drake season record.
Key reserves
F/C: Eric Curry, 6-9 junior
F: Isaiah Ihnen, 6-9 sophomore
G: Tre Williams, 6-6 sophomore
F: Jarvis Omersa, 6-7 junior
G: Jamal Mashburn Jr., 6-2 freshman