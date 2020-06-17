2020-21 Potential starting lineup

Guard: Marcus Carr, 6-2 junior

Testing NBA draft waters but has until Aug. 3 to decide to return.

Guard: Gabe Kalscheur, 6-4 junior

Struggled shooting last season but scored 26 points in home finale.

Guard: Both Gach, 6-7 junior

Utah transfer needs a waiver to play next season. Finished regular season with career-high 28 points in OT win vs. Colorado.

Forward: Brandon Johnson, 6-8 senior

Graduate transfer from Western Michigan is immediately eligible. Bounced back from season-ending knee injury to earn all-MAC honors.

Center: Liam Robbins, 7-0 junior

Drake transfer needs a waiver to play next season. Ranked fifth in nation with 2.9 blocks per game, set Drake season record.

Key reserves

F/C: Eric Curry, 6-9 junior

F: Isaiah Ihnen, 6-9 sophomore

G: Tre Williams, 6-6 sophomore

F: Jarvis Omersa, 6-7 junior

G: Jamal Mashburn Jr., 6-2 freshman