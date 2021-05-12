The Gophers baseball team on Wednesday postponed upcoming games against Penn State and Rutgers because of ongoing health and safety concerns within the Minnesota program.

The Gophers, who last played May 2, also postponed last weekend's three-game home series against Ohio State because of what the Gophers called "COVID health and safety concerns" within their program.

The Gophers (4-26) were scheduled to play four games in University Park, Pa., this weekend, two against Penn State and two against Rutgers.

The postponements were "mutually agreed upon by all three teams due to health and safety concerns within the Minnesota program," the Gophers' news release said, adding that the teams will work with the Big Ten on potential rescheduling options.

Minnesota's next scheduled game is May 21 vs. Purdue.