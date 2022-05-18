The host Gophers lost to Nebraska Omaha 10-7 in 11 innings in their final midweek game of the season.

The Mavericks (24-26) scored six runs in the top of the 11th; Minnesota (15-34) rallied for three runs in the bottom of the inning when Chase Stanke hit a two-run homer.

MIAC softball awards

St. Benedict junior outfielder Gabby Spencer was named MIAC Player of the Year in softball on Tuesday, Bethel junior Kayla Simacek the Pitcher of the Year, Hamline first-year shortstop Jenna Rubbelke the Rookie of the Year, and Bethel's Penny Foore Coach of the Year by her peers.

Bethel (36-3, 20-2) won its second conference regular-season title under Foore this season and first MIAC playoffs title.

U women's WCHA slate out

The Gophers women's hockey program announced the team's WCHA schedule for the 2022-23 campaign. The conference regular-season champions will open Oct. 7-8 by hosting Bemidji State at Ridder Arena.

Conference action will continue with a home-and-home series against Minnesota State Mankato on Oct. 14-15 and St. Cloud State on Oct. 21-22 before Minnesota travels to Columbus to play NCAA champion Ohio State on Oct. 28-29.

Minnesota's nonconference schedule will be announced at a later date.

Etc.

• Gophers freshman Owen Bartoszkiewicz was one of 29 invitees to the four-day USA Hockey national goaltending camp which opens Thursday at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. Invited to the women's national camp held the same dates and at the same site were two other Gophers goalies, junior Makayla Paul and freshman Skylar Vetter.

• Concordia (St. Paul) senior Taylor Zack shot a 6-over-par 78 in his second round of the NCAA Division II golf tournament at TPC Michigan in Dearborn. He is tied for 46th with a 152 total.

• Northwestern (St. Paul), the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference baseball regular-season champion won or shared the four top postseason awards. Owen Boerema repeated as the Pitcher of the Year for the Eagles while slugger Keegan Vercoe was tabbed the Player of the Year. Payton Christenson of the Eagles and Aidan Russell of Bethany Lutheran were selected co-Rookies of the Year, while Dave Hieb was named Coach of the Year for the second year in a row.

• Judd Gibb, a pro from Fort Dodge, Iowa, shot a 1-over 73 to earn medalist honors in U.S. Senior Open qualifying Monday at Dellwood County Club. Also advancing was Joel B. Johnson, of Hugo. He finished in a three-way tie for second at 74 before surviving a three-hole playoff. The 42nd U.S. Senior Open will be played June 23-26 at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pa.