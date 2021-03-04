40: Seasons, counting this year, as the Gophers baseball coach for John Anderson. He is the longest-tenured coach in University of Minnesota history. Ralph Piper coached the men's gymnastics team for 39 seasons (1930-62, 1963-65 and 1966-68) and Niels Thorpe coached the men's swimming team for 38 seasons (1920-57).

3: Since the Big Ten Conference was formed in 1896, only three coaches in the conference's history have had longer tenures than Anderson. Cliff Keen coached Michigan's wrestling team for 43 seasons (1925-42, 1946-70); David Armbruster coached Iowa's men's swimming team for 42 seasons (1917-58) and George Szpula coached Michigan State's men's gymnastics team for 41 seasons (1948-88). L.W. LaBree coached the Purdue men's tennis team for 40 seasons (1925-64). The tenures of several other coaches — U. of Chicago football coach Amos Alonzo Stagg (41 seasons), Penn State football coach Joe Paterno (46 seasons) and current Nebraska track and field coach Gary Pepin (in his 41st season) — included years when their programs were not members of the conference.

1,325: Anderson, the winningest coach in Big Ten Conference history, is the second-winningest coach among active Division I baseball coaches with a career record of 1,325-897-3. LSU's Paul Manieri is the active leader with 1,467 victories.

16: Anderson ranks 16th on the Division I all-time career victories list. Florida State's Mike Martin, who retired in 2019, is the leader with 2,029.

19: NCAA postseason appearances by the Gophers under Anderson.

21: Gophers' Big Ten championships (11 regular-season, 10 Big Ten tournaments) under Anderson.