Game recap
Offensive MVP
Garrett Groshek, Wisconsin
The senior ran for 154 yards on 24 carries and scored one touchdown. The running back became the first 100-yard rusher in a game this season for the Badgers.
Defensive MVP
Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
The linebacker totaled 13 tackles, including 10 solo. He also made two sacks, five tackles for a loss, a forced fumbled and a pass-breakup.
By the numbers
8 Consecutive 100-plus-yard rushing games for Mohamed Ibrahim, a Gophers record.
8-23 The teams' combined third-down conversion rate.
2 First career touchdowns in the game, one from backup Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf and one from Gophers redshirt freshman receiver Mike Brown-Stephens.
Megan Ryan
