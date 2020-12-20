Game recap

Offensive MVP

Garrett Groshek, Wisconsin

The senior ran for 154 yards on 24 carries and scored one touchdown. The running back became the first 100-yard rusher in a game this season for the Badgers.

Defensive MVP

Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

The linebacker totaled 13 tackles, including 10 solo. He also made two sacks, five tackles for a loss, a forced fumbled and a pass-breakup.

By the numbers

8 Consecutive 100-plus-yard rushing games for Mohamed Ibrahim, a Gophers record.

8-23 The teams' combined third-down conversion rate.

2 First career touchdowns in the game, one from backup Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf and one from Gophers redshirt freshman receiver Mike Brown-Stephens.

Megan Ryan