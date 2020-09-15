Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle is planning to have no athletic activities take place Nov. 3’s Election Day to allow his athletes to vote, sources told the Star Tribune.

The Gophers have joined with other efforts around campus to encourage all students to exercise their right to vote this year. Giving U athletes a day off on Election Day was supported by their head coaches, the administration and student-athlete advisory committee.

The NCAA encouraged their member schools this summer to designate a day off Nov. 3 for their student-athletes to participate in the general election.

In June, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren officially launched the league’s Voter Registration Initiative across his 14 member schools, to go along with an Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition in the wake of protests and activism following the death of George Floyd.

“Empowering our student-athletes by encouraging them to use their voices illustrates how we can collectively work together to build a better future,” Warren said then.

Other Big Ten programs have announced voting day plans, including Purdue on Monday. Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez said in June his athletes would be able to skip activities on Election Day to have their voices heard through voting.