For the second straight year, the University of Minnesota announced that its student-athletes have posted a program-record 94% graduation rate, as measured by the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate (GSR).

Gophers athletics now has recorded its three highest GSR statistics in school history over the past three years with 94% in both 2019 and 2020 and a 93% in 2018.

This year’s GSR primarily focuses on the six-year cohort who came to the ‘U’ as freshmen in 2013. Minnesota’s 94% GSR rate is tied for the second highest among Big Ten institutions with Illinois, Michigan and Nebraska, trailing only Northwestern at 98%.

The GSR shows the percentage of student-athletes on any given team who earn a college degree within six years of starting school.

“Our student-athletes continue to excel in their given sport, as well as the classroom and we applaud their dedication to earning a college degree while representing the University of Minnesota,” said JT Bruett, director of the Lindahl Academic Center.

U volleyball signs four

The Gophers volleyball program announced the signing of four players to national letters of intent for next season. They are 6-4 hitter Lauren Crowl (Eagan), 5-10 hitter Natalie Glenn (Southlake, Texas), 5-10 hitter/defensive specialist Skylar Gray (Maple Grove) and 6-4 middle blocker Anna Wolf (River Falls, Wis.).

“Lauren is a lefty right side who hits with power and range,” Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon said. “She can play the whole game, puts up a formidable block and has a ton of potential.”

“Skylar can play the whole game and knows how to make those around her better.” McCutcheon said. “As an outside for her prep team she has a live arm, great skill and amazing backcourt range that will add to our ball-control group.”