Joe Harasymiak, who has coached the Gophers defensive backs and safeties for the past three seasons and served as co-defensive coordinator for the past two years, is leaving Minnesota to become defensive coordinator at Rutgers, the New Jersey school announced Friday.

Harasymiak, 35, replaces former Gophers defensive coordinator Robb Smith at Rutgers. Smith was not retained by Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano after the 2021 season and recently was hired by Duke as defensive coordinator.

Harasymiak helped the Gophers finish third nationally in total defense (278.8 yards allowed per game), tied for sixth in scoring defense (17.3 points allowed per game), eighth in rushing defense (97.5) and ninth in passing defense (181.2).

A Ridgewood, N.J., native, Harasymiak came to the Gophers after serving as Maine's head coach from 2016 to '18 after a stint as interim head coach in 2015. The Black Bears in 2018 went 10-4 and advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time.