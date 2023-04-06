More from Star Tribune
Gallery: Gophers defeat Boston University 6-2 in Frozen Four men's semifinal
The Gophers advanced to the championship game with a 6-2 win over the Boston University Terriers in a NCAA Frozen Four semifinal game Thursday evening in Tampa, Florida.
Ellison says he disagrees with juvenile prosecution in Brooklyn Park killing
AG Keith Ellison announced at a community meeting Wednesday that he disagrees with longtime friend and political supporter Mary Moriarty over her handling of a high-profile murder case.
North Shore gets snow and freezing rain.
Sleet, freezing rain, hail and snow pelted the region, with thunderstorms and heavy winds rolling through, too.
Gallery: Minnesota Twins unveil new food for 2023 season
Take a look at the variety of new menu items available for purchase at Target Field during the 2023 Twins season.
Another winter storm hits the North Shore
A storm hitting the North Shore Tuesday and on into Wednesday is expected to bring with it winds gusting to 60 mph or more, potentially generating 20-foot-high waves on Lake Superior.