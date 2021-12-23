The Gophers on Wednesday night added their second transfer cornerback of the offseason when Shannon "Beanie" Bishop, formerly of Western Kentucky, announced on Twitter that he has committed to Minnesota.

Bishop, 5-10 and 175 pounds, joins Abilene Christian transfer Ryan Stapp in the 2022 Gophers secondary. A first-team All-Conference USA honoree, Bishop made 43 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, intercepted three passes and broke up four passes for the Hilltoppers this season.

A redshirt sophomore this year, Bishop also returned 28 kickoffs for 676 yards this season, averaging 24.1 yards and earning all-conference honorable mention. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Gophers.