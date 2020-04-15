Georgia receiver Lemeke Brockington committed to the Gophers on Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Colquitt County product announced his decision on Twitter. He is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.com. The Moultrie, Ga., native picked the Gophers despite more than a dozen other offers from programs such as Tennessee, Indiana and South Carolina.

The Gophers offered Brockington earlier this month while the coronavirus pandemic forced a moratorium on all recruiting travel. He's the third recruit to commit to the Gophers in this dead period, where coaches can communicate with players virtually.

Brockington is the eighth member of the 2021 class.