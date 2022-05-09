Dartmouth graduate transfer Taurus Samuels, who recently visited with the Gophers men's basketball team, announced his commitment Monday to play for Ben Johnson next season.

The 6-1, 190-pound senior from Oceanside, Calif., averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists while starting all 23 games in 2021-22. Samuels gives the Gophers a playmaking combo guard with experience after they lost their entire backcourt.

Samuels, who scored 22 points against Stanford and 23 points against Georgetown this season, is the fourth player added by the Gophers this spring.

When asked what he could bring to the Gophers next season, Samuels said earlier: "leadership, and just a hard working mentality that wants to do whatever it takes to win."

Ivy League basketball was shut down during the pandemic two years ago, but Samuels averaged 8.4 points, ranked second on the team with 60 assists and started 28 games in 2019-20.

Johnson also signed former Prior Lake star and North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia, Morehead State transfer Ta'Lon Cooper and California high school senior Jaden Henley last month.

Finishing 13-17 in Johnson's first season, the Gophers started fifth-year seniors Willis, Luke Loewe and E.J. Stephens in the backcourt. Senior Sean Sutherlin and freshman Abdoulaye Thiam came off the bench. But all four seniors are out of eligibility and Thiam entered the transfer portal.

No guard on scholarship next season will have experience playing in the Big Ten: Cooper, Henley, Samuels, and Park Center senior Braeden Carrington, who was named Minnesota Mr. Basketball after winning the Class 4A state title.

Carrington, Henley, and Samuels will likely compete for a starting guard position next to Cooper, who ranked No. 7 in the nation with 5.9 assists this year.

The Gophers now have 12 of their 13 scholarships accounted for in 2022-23, but Johnson said they might not sign another player for next season.

"Our staff really loves everyone on this roster and wants to see those guys improve and grow," Johnson said last week. "I think right now I feel pretty good about our program."