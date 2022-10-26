Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Gophers will open the 2023 football season at home against Nebraska in a Thursday night game on Aug. 31 and close the season on Nov. 25 against Wisconsin. In between, Minnesota will face two heavyweights from the Big Ten's East Division – Michigan and Ohio State.

The Big Ten announced its 2023 schedule on Wednesday. It is the final season of the current East/West Division format before the configures reconfigures when USC and UCLA join the league in 2024.

Some highlights from Minnesota's schedule, which includes five conference home games and four league road games:

* The Gophers already had three nonconference games lined up. They'll face Eastern Michigan on Sept. 9 at Huntington Bank Stadium, travel to North Carolina on Sept. 16 and play host to Louisiana Lafayette on Sept. 30.

* In addition to Nebraska, the Gophers will play at Northwestern on Aug. 23 before going into a conference-only schedule following the Louisiana game.

* The Gophers' East Division opponents: home against Michigan on Oct. 7, home against Michigan State on Oct. 28 and at Ohio State on Nov. 18. The Gophers haven't played Michigan and Ohio State in the same season since 2015.

* The Gophers' other Big Ten home game is Illinois on Nov. 4.

* Minnesota's other road games are at Iowa on Oct. 21 and at Purdue on Nov. 11.

* The bye week for the Gophers is Oct. 14.

Times and TV assignments will be announced later. The complete 2023 Big Ten schedule is here.

2023 Gophers schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Nebraska

Sept. 9 vs. Eastern Michigan

Sept. 16 at North Carolina

Sept. 23 at Northwestern

Sept. 30 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Oct. 7 vs. Michigan

Oct. 14 Bye

Oct. 21 at Iowa

Oct. 28 vs. Michigan State

Nov. 4 vs. Illinois

Nov. 11 at Purdue

Nov. 18 at Ohio State

Nov. 25 vs. Wisconsin