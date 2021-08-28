Sept. 2 vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Miami (Ohio), 11 a.m.

Sept. 18 at Colorado, noon

Sept. 25 vs. Bowling Green, 11 a.m.

Oct. 2 at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Nebraska, time TBA

Oct. 23 vs. Maryland, time TBA

Oct. 30 at Northwestern, time TBA

Nov. 6 vs. Illinois, time TBA

Nov. 13 at Iowa, time TBA

Nov. 20 at Indiana, time TBA

Nov. 27 vs. Wisconsin, time TBA