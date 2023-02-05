More from Star Tribune
High Schools Tiny-school standout Asuma puts Cherry on top in Class 1A, brings Gophers staff to his games
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Tiny-school standout Asuma puts Cherry on top in Class 1A, brings Gophers staff to his games
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Tiny-school standout Asuma puts Cherry on top in Class 1A, brings Gophers staff to his games
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Tiny-school standout Asuma puts Cherry on top in Class 1A, brings Gophers staff to his games
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Vikings
Broncos release Evero from contract; Vikings could interview him soon
Ejiro Evero and Brian Flores are considered the top two contenders for the Vikings' defensive coordinator job.
Gophers
Ohio State earns split after thwarting Gophers women's hockey 5-1
Minnesota, which won Friday's opener 4-2, took a 1-0 lead on Madeline Wethington's first-period goal but could not solve Ohio State goalie Amanda Thiele the rest of the way.
www.startribune.com
Gopher women's hockey falls to Ohio State 1-5
The Minnesota Gopher women's hockey team hosted Ohio State for the second of the two-game series on Saturday.
Wolves
Q&A: How an idle KAT complicates NBA trade deadline for Wolves' boss
Timberwolves President Tim Connelly could make a move that upgrades the team's improved season. Or the franchise could stand pat and wait for one of its best players to return from injury.
Local
'I just want to go home': Inside a Minnesota woman's fight to overturn a guardianship
Disability advocates say Cindy Hagen's case demonstrates that change is needed to protect rights of disabled people.