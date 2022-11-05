More from Star Tribune
Wild
Shaw perseveres through three knee surgeries to make impact with Wild
Mason Shaw never gave up, despite a continually rocky road to the NHL for the 24-year-old forward.
Variety
Yuen: The story we've been sold about how kids learn to read
Reporter Emily Hanford of American Public Media sets out to answer why many schools still hew to teaching methods based on theories long disproven by cognitive scientists.
Vikings
Souhan: Cousins is back in Washington, having quite a moment with the Vikings
Kirk Cousins might be a changed QB this season ... or he might be the same ol' Kirk. In any case, the Vikings leader returns to Washington Sunday a thriving, winning quarterback.
Politics
Minnesota election officials prepare for scrutiny on voting, election results
Republicans are recruiting new poll workers and training them to document and lodge complaints.
Local
As pickleball grows more popular, clinics report more injuries
The safety of the game played by many older athletes should be taken seriously, medical professionals say.