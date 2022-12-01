More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Edwards sparks shorthanded Timberwolves past Grizzlies 109-101
Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 29 points and led a late charge — with Karl-Anthony Towns out for several weeks because of a calf injury — with 17 of those points coming in the fourth quarter.
Rochester
Facing workplace investigation, Mower County sheriff to temporarily step back from duties
Sheriff Steve Sandvik said he plans to address "a variety of medical issues."
Gophers
Braun can't be stopped, but Gophers are by Wake Forest 63-59
Despite a game-high 27 points from freshman Mara Braun, the Gophers trailed early and clawed back into the game, only to fall short at the end because of Jewel Spear's three-pointer with three seconds left.
www.startribune.com
Gopher women's basketball takes on Wake Forest in ACC/Big Ten challenge
The Gophers hosted the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for an ACC/Big Ten challenge game at Williams Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Minneapolis.
Wolves
Anderson says Wolves will have to 'keep pushing' without Towns
Wolves forward Kyle Anderson was with Memphis last season when the Grizzlies had to play without injured star Ja Morant, and said the Wolves have to just stay together and play.