West Metro
Wanna drive a Zamboni? Short on drivers, Edina willing to train
The popular Braemar Arena has failed to fill its schedule of shifts this winter, owing to the labor shortage.
Wolves
Wolves top Warriors 119-114 in overtime thriller behind Russell, Reid
D'Angelo Russell was electric with 29 points and Anthony Edwards added 27, but it was Naz Reid — who finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds — who came up big late as the Wolves held off Steph Curry and the Warriors.
Gopher women's basketball takes on Indiana at Williams Arena
Minnesota hosted the Indiana Hosiers on Wednesday in Minneapolis. The Gophers XXXXX Indiana XXXX-XXXXX.
Gophers
Gophers men lose by 35 points at Rutgers, losing streak hits six
The Gophers, who were shorthanded in the frontcourt without Dawson Garcia, had no answer for the Scarlet Knights, who shot 60% from the field.
Gophers
No. 4 Indiana dominates Gophers women from the tip in 77-54 rout
Minnesota committed a season-high 29 turnovers and Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Holmes was nearly unstoppable with 28 points on 12-for-14 shooting.