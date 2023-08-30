More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Brandi Carlile at the State Fair
Wynonna Judd Opens Show
Photography
www.startribune.com
Gay Softball World Series brings thousands to Minneapolis to compete
The 2023 North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance Gay Softball World Series got off to a festive beginning with an opening ceremony event at The Commons in downtown Minneapolis Monday nigh. More than 4500 participants on 225 teams will compete on fields competing at five softball complexes across the Twin Cities.
Photography
www.startribune.com
Students move in to the U of M
Interim President Jeff Ettinger helped some students move in ahead of the first day of classes.