Photos: 2023 MSHSL High Kick Dance Tournament
The Minnesota State High School League's High Kick Dance championships held at Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
www.startribune.com
Gopher men's basketball falls to Penn State 76-69
Minnesota men's basketball hosted the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday at William's Arena.
Gophers
Dawson Garcia returns but Gophers men fall to Penn State 76-69 for ninth loss in row
The team's leading scorer missed five games because of a foot injury and scored 23 points in his return to action.
High Schools
Eastview dances to its fourth consecutive high kick title at state meet
The Lightning won their 15th high kick state championship, and St. Cloud Cathedral swept again in 1A.
Gophers
Heise's two goals lead Gophers to women's hockey win over Tommies and keeps title hopes alive
Heise scored twice in the first 2 minutes, 14 seconds of the second period and Minnesota, with the win, moved one point ahead of Ohio State in the WCHA standings.