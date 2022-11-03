More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Shorthanded Gophers struggle before finishing off St. Olaf
With three potential starters sitting out because of injuries, the Gophers trailed by seven points in the first half against the Division III Oles before pulling away in the second half of the exhibition game.
Politics
Minn. campaigns focus on crime, but residents of high-crime areas want more contact
Some leaders in the areas hit hardest by violence say they wish candidates would spend more time engaging them and residents instead of using public safety as a flashpoint in campaign ads.
High Schools
St. Anthony springs an upset in the Class 1A girls' soccer semifinals
The Huskies knocked off top seed Providence Academy, piling up goals on penalty kicks.
Minneapolis
KerryJo Felder faces mounting calls to drop out of Minneapolis school board race
Felder previously served on the board. She's accused of allegedly endangering her stepchildren during a trip to Maryland.
Gopher men's basketball bests St. Olaf in exhibition game
The Minnesota Gopher men's basketball team took on St. Olaf in an exhibition game at Williams Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Gophers won 71-55.