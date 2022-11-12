More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Saturday's football roundup: Rogers stuns Armstrong with big rally
The Royals scored the last 27 points of the game and advanced to the Class 5A semifinals.
Vikings
Diggs and Jefferson, pieces of the same trade, finally meet on the field
The star receivers for the Bills and Vikings will be forever linked by a trade that, almost three years later, is one both sides were glad they made.
Colleges
Reusse: A Gophers-Tommies men's basketball rivalry is begging to become a reality
Cross-river Division I foes would add some spark to U's ho-hum nonconference schedule, and actually fill some seats.
Politics
How the 2022 midterms became a squeaker
The breadth of Democratic success caught even the most optimistic corners of the party by surprise.
www.startribune.com
Gopher football hosts Northwestern
The Minnesota Gopher football team faced off against Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 12.