GOP US Sen. Tommy Tuberville is expected to announce run for Alabama governor, associates say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who entered politics after retiring as a college football coach, plans to run for governor of Alabama in 2026, according to people familiar with his plans.
Two people who have spoken with Tuberville about his plans said Thursday they expect him to announce a gubernatorial bid. They spoke on condition of anonymity because were not authorized to talk about a campaign.
Tuberville did not confirm the plans Thursday but told The Associated Press he intends to announce a decision on Tuesday.
''It was a hard decision,'' Tuberville said.
Tuberville aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump both in his 2020 Senate campaign and during his Senate term. ''God sent us Donald Trump,'' Tuberville said during his campaign.
Tuberville harnessed fame from his college coaching days and benefited from a Trump endorsement, casting himself as a political outsider, to win election.
In the 2020 Republican primary, he defeated former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who held the Senate seat for two decades before resigning to become Trump's attorney general in 2017. Months later, Tuberville defeated incumbent Doug Jones, who had been the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in decades.
Tuberville is expected to be a formidable entry in the governor's race. Two-term Republican Gov. Kay Ivey cannot run again because of term limits.