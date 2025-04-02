GOP senators push ahead on Trump's tax cuts package and delay big decisions for later

WASHINGTON — Republican senators are meeting Wednesday morning with President Donald Trump at the White House as they push ahead on his big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts while delaying some of the most difficult decisions, including the costs and how to pay for the multitrillion-dollar package.
The Senate GOP’s budget framework would be the companion to the House Republicans’ $4.5 trillion tax cuts package that also calls for cutting some $2 trillion from health care and other programs. If the Senate can move the blueprint forward, it would edge Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill closer to a compromise setting the stage for a final product in the coming weeks.
‘‘Obviously we are hopeful this week we can get a budget resolution on the floor that will unlock the process,‘’ said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. ‘’And so we are continuing to move forward with that.‘’
Thune and Republicans on the Senate Budget Committee are meeting with Trump before the expected public release of their budget blueprint by the committee chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, as soon as the afternoon.
While big differences remain, Republicans face increasing political pressure to deliver on what is expected to be Trump’s signature domestic policy package: extending the tax cuts, which were initially approved in 2017, during his first term at the White House. Those tax breaks expire at the end of the year, and Trump wants to expand them to include new no taxes on tipped wages, overtime pay and other earnings, as he promised during the 2024 campaign.
Democrats are preparing to oppose the GOP tax plans as giveaways to the wealthy, coming as billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is taking a ‘’chain saw’’ to the federal government. They warn Republicans plan to cut government programs and services that millions of Americans depend on nationwide.
‘‘We are standing together against the GOP tax scam and in defense of the American people,‘’ House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said alongside others on the Capitol steps late Tuesday.
One main sticking point between the House and Senate GOP plans has been over whether the existing tax cuts, which are estimated to cost the federal government $4.5 trillion over the decade in lost revenue, need to be paid for by spending reductions elsewhere. Adding Trump’s new tax breaks to the package would balloon the price tag.