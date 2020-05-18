House Republican lawmakers on Sunday defended several bars and restaurants that they said had been threatened with fines by State Attorney General Keith Ellison if they reopen this week in violation of executive orders issued to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Bars in St. Cloud and Pierz had announced plans to reopen Monday, flouting an updated order from Gov. Tim Walz that set June 1 as the earliest date noncritical businesses such as bars and restaurants can reopen.

Ellison said Sunday that his office had warned of fines of up to $25,000 against the Copper Lantern in St. Cloud and the Brickyard Bar & Banquet Hall in Pierz.

Both establishments have since apparently backed down.

“The vast majority of Minnesota’s bar and restaurant owners are doing the safe, lawful, and right thing during this crisis by keeping their doors closed, while still serving customers as allowed through takeout and drive-up,” Ellison said in a statement. “As hard as it is for them — and I know it’s hard — they’re doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep themselves, their families, their employees, and their customers safe from this deadly pandemic. They deserve all of our thanks.”

But a group of GOP lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, penned a letter to Ellison questioning his move.

“Our hope is that the Attorney General will work with businesses, not against them,” the GOP lawmakers wrote. “The reality is, when a Main Street business in rural Minnesota shuts down, it hardly ever reopens. When it is forced into closure by their state government, the likelihood increases that their closure will be permanent.”

Copper Lantern owner John Waseka posted a message on Facebook Sunday afternoon saying his establishment would not reopen as planned Monday because it could not absorb the costs of a fine from the attorney general’s office.

In Pierz, Brickyard owner Donald Peine said Friday that he would open for dine-in food and beverage services starting Monday. But according to Ellison’s office, the Brickyard told the attorney general that they would not reopen early.

Reopening plans by other restaurants remained in limbo Sunday.

Kris Schiffler, the owner of six Shady’s restaurants in Stearns, Benton and Todd counties also has suggested he planned to reopen before June 1. On Sunday, he posted a message on Facebook saying that at least one of his locations would reopen on Monday.

Stay-at-home restrictions are slated to ease on Monday to allow more retail businesses to reopen and for Minnesotans to go out more. But bars, restaurants, theaters, hair salons and other businesses that place people in close contact must remain shuttered until June 1 and can only reopen if they meet safe opening plans still be crafted this week by state health officials.

The letter from the House Republicans assailed Ellison’s office for seeking financial penalties against businesses that violate the state’s modified stay-at-home order. The lawmakers agreed that Ellison had the authority to levy fines but argued that businesses need to reopen immediately in order to survive.

Minnesota GOP lawmakers have made fully reopening the state’s economy a rallying cry, warning that the state’s rural economy “is on the verge of collapse” because of Walz’s executive orders.

House Republicans acknowledged that fining business owners who violate Walz’s executive order is within Ellison’s jurisdiction. But they also laid down a threat of budget retribution.

“As state lawmakers, it is also within our jurisdiction to keep tabs on the fines you place on the rural business owners who are facing bankruptcy, and to remember that amount the next time we are setting a budget for the Attorney General’s Office,” the letter reads.

