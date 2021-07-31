Another social networking site has limited posting from Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen.

The family physician from Chaska and former state senator was restricted last week from advertising on Facebook because his campaign page "has repeatedly posted content that has been debunked by third-party fact-checkers," according to the social media giant.

Jensen, who's campaigning against DFL Gov. Tim Walz's response to the pandemic, was also banned from TikTok in April for "community violations." A TikTok spokesperson told Fox 9 at the time that it was for "misinformation on COVID-19 guidelines."

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin has criticized Jensen as a "conspiracy theorist" and said he's "glad that more and more social media companies are recognizing how dangerous and reckless" Jensen's comments are.

In a Twitter video to supporters, Jensen said he was on TikTok to reach out to millennials for his gubernatorial campaign and that his ban "sure felt like being canceled."

But in a party still sore about former President Donald Trump's removal from Twitter, Jensen is using both social media restrictions to his political advantage. Several Republican activists tweeted the news of his ban from Facebook advertising after Jensen himself announced it in a fundraising pitch.