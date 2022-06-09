GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen on Thursday zeroed in on crime in his latest pitch to challenge DFL Gov. Tim Walz this November.

Jensen, who won the Republican endorsement last month, seized on an issue that dominated the 2022 legislative session and has hovered over the race for governor since he first entered the race. His plan mirrors much of what GOP state senators proposed during a recently completed session that saw no public safety spending package pass as lawmakers failed to strike a deal before deadline.

"I have one simple question for Minnesotans, especially those in the metropolitan area: 'Do you feel safer than you did four years ago?" Jensen said. "Tim Walz has had his chance and his soft on crime, 'do nothing' policies obviously call for new leadership in our state so we can feel safe again."

Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin criticized Jensen's plan as offering no new funding for law enforcement. Martin also bashed Jensen's past statements urging Senate Republicans to walk away from a budget deal during last month's session.

"After seeing how hard he has been trying to sink a bipartisan budget deal that would provide $450 million for public safety, it's unsurprising that funding local police departments isn't a priority for Scott Jensen," Martin said.

Walz proposed a $300 million public safety and health plan that included money for law enforcement agencies and recruitment initiatives. It also targeted community groups to help local law enforcement work on crime prevention.

Jensen wants to create a new state crime for carjacking, a growing problem that is already subject to a big federal push from new U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger. Such cases are often charged in state courts as robbery or assault but, under Jensen's proposal, state carjacking convictions would yield minimum sentences of two to six years.

He said he would use executive powers to deploy the State Patrol in high crime areas and, citing the state's response to the 2020 rioting that followed George Floyd's murder, Jensen also vowed to deploy the National Guard "immediately upon need and activate preemptively if needed upon intelligence information."

Like the Senate GOP's priorities, Jensen is pitching enhanced penalties for repeat, violent criminals. And, given that the governor appoints judges in the state, Jensen said he would require judicial candidates to commit to certain bail and sentencing philosophies in violent crime cases.

Jensen's other proposals include adding a new Department of Public Safety division focused on protecting children from sexual exploitation and trafficking.