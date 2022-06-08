MILWAUKEE — The two frontrunners for the Republican attorney general nomination say they want to expand gun rights for nonviolent felons.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that former state Rep. Adam Jarchow and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney both said during a debate in Milwaukee on Tuesday night that gun rights should be restored for people convicted of nonviolent felonies when they re-join society. Jarchow said he's heard from nonviolent felons who are frustrated they can't use guns to hunt with their grandchildren.

"Is there a narrow way we can restore Second Amendment rights to folks without giving career criminals guns?" Jarchow said. "Maybe."

Jarchow also jabbed Toney for charging 10 people with violating Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home orders at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Tony said he later dropped the charges and his office never convicted anyone or shut down a business or church and attacked Jarchow over his lack of prosecutorial experience.

Karen Mueller, a conservative attorney also running for the GOP nomination, said she wants to investigate baseless claims that hospitals routinely killed patients with COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines have proven safe.

The primary is Aug. 9. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the November general election.