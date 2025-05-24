Goosen, Cabrera, Cink and Harrington headline a star-studded Senior PGA leaderboard through 3 rounds

BETHESDA, Md. — Stewart Cink looked over at the leaderboard late in the third round of the Senior PGA Championship on Saturday and flashed back to younger days for him and many of the other big-name players in the mix.
''It feels like a major out there,'' Cink said. ''Those names up there have all had some success.''
Retief Goosen and Angel Cabrera were among those tied for first going into the final round, with Cink and Lee Westwood one stroke back and a group including Padraig Harrington, Vijay Singh and Y.E. Yang two back. The 11 golfers on or close to the lead have combined to win 13 major championships.
''The people up there are the people that have a lot of experience," Cabrera said after getting to 5 under for the tournament. ''Most of them have been in many majors, and you can see that.''
Goosen has two U.S. Open championships on his resume and Cabrera one of those to go along with the 2009 Masters. Harrington won the British Open in ‘07 and '08 and Cink in '09, while Singh has two PGA Championship victories and another in the Masters.
That kind of sustained winning over the past few decades certainly helped prepare those guys for windy conditions at Congressional Country Club, which has hosted three U.S. Opens and one PGA Championship.
''A tough golf course — all the guys that have really done it on hard golf courses really rise to the top and seem to grind it out more maybe a little bit more than certain players,'' said Goosen, who shot a 4-under 68 to surge up the leaderboard. ''I certainly grinded it out.''
So did Harrington, whose opening tee shot went right of the cart path in an inauspicious start to an eventful afternoon. The 53-year-old from Ireland birdied 18 to bounce back from some back-nine struggles and put himself in contention.