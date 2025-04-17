Google's digital ad network declared an illegal monopoly, joining its search engine in penalty box

At trial, the Justice Department's lawyers emphasized the harm to news publishers that has arisen from Google's alleged dominance of the marketplace. Witnesses from Gannett, the publisher of USA Today and other newspapers, and News Corp., the publisher of The Wall Street Journal, testified about the difficulties they have faced and what they said was a lack of alternatives to Google's ad tech. Those companies rely on online advertising to fund their news operations and make their articles free to consumers on the internet, government lawyers have argued.