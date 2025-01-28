Google to change map names for Gulf of Mexico and Denali when US updates them based on Trump order

President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One as he arrives in Miami, Fla., Jan. 25, 2025. The Trump administration said that the Gulf of Mexico had been renamed the Gulf of America, but popular mapping services from Google and Apple have continued showing the old name. On Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, Google said it would update its maps to display Gulf of America as soon as the U.S. government updated its official maps. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times) (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)