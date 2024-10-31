Google Maps adds AI features to help users explore and navigate the world around them

The decision to bring AI into a service that so many rely upon to get from one point to the next reflects Google's growing confidence in its ability to prevent its Gemini technology from providing false or misleading information, also known as ''hallucinations,'' to users. Google's AI has already been caught hallucinating in some of the summaries that began rolling in May, including advice to put glue on pizza and an assertion that the fourth U.S. president, James Madison, graduated from the University of Wisconsin, located in a city named after him.