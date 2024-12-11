Google forges ahead with its next generation of AI technology while fending off a breakup threat

After the AI overviews initially produced some goofy suggestions, including putting glue on pizza, Google refined the technology to minimize such missteps. Now, company executives are promising things are going to get even better with Gemini 2.0, which Pichai said will be able to engage in more human-like reasoning while solving more advanced math problems and even churn out some computer code. The improvements to AI Overviews will initially only appear to a test audience before a wider release next year.