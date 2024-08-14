Google confirms an Iranian group is trying to access emails linked to both US presidential campaigns

Google's report said its threat researchers detected and disrupted a ''small but steady cadence'' of the Iranian attackers using email credential phishing, a type of cyberattack where the attacker poses as a trusted sender to try to get an email recipient to share their login details. John Hultquist, chief analyst for the company's threat intelligence arm, said the company sends suspected targets of these attacks a Gmail popup that warns them that a government-backed attacker might be trying to steal their password.