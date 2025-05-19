Sports

Goodwin, Roelling help Georgia rally to beat Duke 5-2 in 8 innings, win Durham Regional

Jaydyn Goodwin hit a home run to lead off the eighth inning, Randi Roelling pitched a complete game and Georgia rallied to beat Duke 5-2 on Sunday night and win the Durham Regional.

The Associated Press
May 19, 2025 at 12:12AM

DURHAM, N.C. — Jaydyn Goodwin hit a home run to lead off the eighth inning, Randi Roelling pitched a complete game and Georgia rallied to beat Duke 5-2 on Sunday night and win the Durham Regional.

Georgia (34-21) will play third-seeded Florida in the Gainesville Super Regional next weekend.

Roelling (11-8) gave up five hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

After Goodwin's solo shot, Sarah Gordon singled and Dani Drogemuller replaced Cassidy Curd (15-8) in the circle for Duke. Digby followed with a single to right and Miller reached on a fielding error to load the bases before Emma Castorri was hit by a pitch, which drove in Gordon, and Digby scored on a sacrifice fly by Williams to give the Bulldogs a 5-2 lead.

Ana Gold hit a two-run home run in the first inning for No. 14 seed Duke (41-18).

Hannah Davila hit a pinch-hit double to lead off the seventh, moved to third when Mua Williams followed with a bunt single and scored on a single by Lyndi Rae Davis to make it 2-2 with one out and runners at the corners. D'Auna Jennings threw out Mollie Mitchell — who tagged up and was trying to score from third when Tyler Ellison flied out to center — at the plate to end the inning.

Ellison drew a one-out walk on four consecutive pitches, moved to third on a single by Sarah Gordon and scored on a single through the left side by Emily Digby to cut Georgia's deficit to 2-1 in the sixth.

Duke exploded for six runs in the sixth inning to beat the Bulldogs 8-1 earlier Sunday and force the decisive game.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Gujarat, Bengaluru and Punjab advance to IPL playoffs

Sai Sudharsan hit 108 not out off 61 balls as Gujarat Titans thrashed Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets on Sunday and sealed its spot in the Indian Premier League playoffs.

Sports

Team Penske has miserable Indy 500 qualifying day with 1 crashed car and 2 failed inspections

Sports

Alabama holds off Virginia Tech 3-2 in dramatic fashion to advance to Super Regional