Goodwin, Roelling help Georgia rally to beat Duke 5-2 in 8 innings, win Durham Regional

Hannah Davila hit a pinch-hit double to lead off the seventh, moved to third when Mua Williams followed with a bunt single and scored on a single by Lyndi Rae Davis to make it 2-2 with one out and runners at the corners. D'Auna Jennings threw out Mollie Mitchell — who tagged up and was trying to score from third when Tyler Ellison flied out to center — at the plate to end the inning.