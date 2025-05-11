Goodman hits a double, a triple and a HR and has 5 RBIs as Rockies beat Padres 9-3

DENVER — Hunter Goodman hit a double, a triple and a home run and had five RBIs on Sunday to help the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 9-3 and snap an eight-game losing streak.
The Rockies (7-33) fired manager Bud Black — whose 544 wins are the most in franchise history — earlier Sunday, a day after Colorado lost 21-0 to the Padres. The Rockies promoted third base coach Warren Schaeffer to interim manager.
Germán Márquez (1-6) pitched seven innings and gave up a run on three hits.
Goodman's triple off Nick Pivetta (5-2) drove in two before Mickey Moniak hit an RBI single to make it 6-1 in the third inning.
Pivetta gave up six runs on seven hits with two walks over four innings.
Fernando Tatis Jr. scored on a groundout by Manny Machado in the first inning. Tatis added an RBI groundout in the eighth and Machado followed with run-scoring single.
Ryan McMahon hit a solo shot in the eighth for Colorado.
Key moment