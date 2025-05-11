Goodman hits a double, a triple and a HR and has 5 RBIs as Rockies beat Padres 9-3

Chase Dollander (2-3, 7.71 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Rockies on Monday against Tyler Mahle (3-1, 1.48 ERA) to kick off a three-game road series with the Texas Rangers. Michael King (4-1, 2.22 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the Padres against Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 3.83 ERA) in the first of a three-game home series with the Los Angeles Angels.