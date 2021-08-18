There's much to like about the new Fugoo Tough 2.0 Bluetooth portable speaker ($90), which can be paired with any other Fugoo 2.0 speaker to create surround sound at any social gathering, regardless of the conditions.

Its virtually indestructible body — waterproof, shockproof, dustproof and mudproof — makes the Fugoo Tough perfect for camping, the beach or poolside. If it gets dirty, just rinse it off. Weighing 1.2 pounds and measuring 2 ½ by 8 by 3 inches, it's engineered with resilient end caps to absorb drops, bumps and scrapes. It can be submerged in water or snow for as long as 30 minutes.

A handheld ergonomic design is great for portability, and an upward angle of the speakers directs the sound toward your ears. The speaker's design lets sound escape from all four sides, resulting in 360-degree audio. Inside are two tweeters, two mid/woofers and one passive radiator, which deliver richer, fuller sound that's 20% louder than the original models. The lithium-ion battery is rated for 12 hours before it needs a USB charge.

When I paired it with a Fugoo Sport 2.0 ($80) — which offers many of the same durability features — the sound was amazing, maintaining clarity at any volume. The third in the new Fugoo lineup is the Style 2.0 ($70), with most of the same features but a 10-hour battery life. (fugoo.com)