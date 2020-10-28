Good Samaritans came to the rescue of three people during a fire that destroyed two Golden Valley townhouses Wednesday, authorities said.

The blaze erupted shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the homes in the 7600 block of Harold Avenue, according to Fire Chief John Crelly.

Three occupants were rescued by a passerby and two city maintenance employees who were working in nearby Brookview Park when the fire broke out.

The three were taken to a hospital, said the chief, who added that two have since been released and the third was admitted and expected to survive.

One of the rescued occupants was inside in a wheelchair, according to emergency dispatch audio.

"This was a very fast-moving fire," Crelly said. "If these people hadn't been close by, there may have been fatalities."

Along with the two townhouses being destroyed, a third was partly damaged, he said.

Authorities gave no initial indication of the circumstances leading up to the fire, however, the dispatch audio suggested that the blaze was ignited by a candle.