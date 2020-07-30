Piercing screams for help sent employees and customers scrambling outside the Sherwin-Williams paint store in Minneapolis’ Lyn-Lake neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

“They put a gun to my head,” yelled a woman, who said two men had just tried to rob her.

Store manager Jacob Babcock and others went after the men, who had jumped back in their car and fled. He pounded on the back window as someone inside rolled down a window and shot three times. A bullet ricocheted through his back, leaving him bleeding on the street.

Babcock, a father of two, was recovering from surgery Wednesday.

The shooting comes amid a violent trend in the city since the police killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day, with homicides doubling the pace of a year ago and a majority of the City Council voting to defund the Police Department.

The Police Department sent out an alert Tuesday about 100 robberies and 20 car robberies in south Minneapolis in July. Last month, 11 people were shot in an incident a few blocks away. Police confirmed that the attempted robbery and shooting outside the store Tuesday were done by the same suspects involved in a police chase and standoff on Minneapolis’ North Side this week and other robberies in the city.

Map: Sherwin-Williams on W. Lake Street Map: Sherwin-Williams on W. Lake Street

The suspects in Tuesday’s shooting may also be connected to the fatal shooting July 20 of a taxi driver who had confronted two men breaking into his cab. The victim was shot about 4:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of E. 22nd Street.

The woman told her story to the Star Tribune but didn’t want her name published for safety concerns. She said she pulled into a parking lot in a nearby alley near W. Lake Street and Harriet Avenue around noon to return can of paint. She left her purse in the car and starting walking to the store, she said, when two men jumped out at her and held two guns to her head.

They demanded money, but she told them she didn’t have a purse or cash on her. The men tried to grab her car keys when she let out a “blood curdling stream.” That’s when the men jumped back into their car and the chase was on. She suffered big bruises on her arms.

The woman and her family have expressed their gratitude to Babcock and the others who tried to help.

“Jacob ran out of his store to assist my family member,” said a man who donated $250 to Babcock’s GoFundMe page. “I am humbled and awed by his selfless action.”

After the car sped off, the woman said things became hazy. She said she screamed for someone to call 911.

“And at that point I was hiding under a car,” she said. “I was screaming, ‘Is he dead? Is he dead?’ ”

The woman, who lives in the Kingfield neighborhood, said she wants to sell her house and say “adios” to Minneapolis. Her main goal now, however, is to give thanks. “I want the good Samaritans of the Sherwin store to be recognized. The employees.”

Babcock’s GoFundMe page had already raised more than $20,000 by Wednesday evening. Hundreds of people posted, including Benjamin Verhasselt, who wrote: “Jacob has helped me and co-workers with so much in my short time with Sherwin. Jacob is the picture of integrity, and so many people are grateful for him!”