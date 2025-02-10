Johnson: Good reasons to preserve the federal Dept. of Education

Some lawmakers and others are challenging the assault on the DOE. Minnesota Sen. Heather Gustafson, DFL-Vadnais Heights, told journalists last week that the moves that Trump and Musk are making against the federal DOE have created so much chaos that the Minnesota Department of Education and local school districts are struggling to understand compliance. It is difficult for them to plan, she said, when special education programs and initiatives such as Math Corps and Reading Corps can’t count on essential federal funds.