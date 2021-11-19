I'm reading "Carville's Cure: Leprosy, Stigma, and the Fight for Justice," a remarkable and eye-opening book chronicling the history and treatment of leprosy in the U.S.Written by NPR's Pam Fessler, this is a well researched and fascinating book that shares stories of the individuals suffering from leprosy who were sent to live in a national facility outside New Orleans — from a 9-year-old boy to a New Orleans debutante — and their fight for patient rights and better understanding of this disease.Another terrific read: Trevor Noah's "Born a Crime."This book about Trevor's upbringing in South Africa will have you laughing and crying and underscores the power of love and resiliency.

Joyce Johannson, Minneapolis

