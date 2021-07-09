I considered skipping my November book club assignment: "Blood River Rising: The Thompson-Crismon Feud of the 1920s," by Victoria Pope Hubbell.

A nonfiction hybrid about an obscure family feud that split a Missouri community a century ago did not seem to offer respite from the turmoil outside my house. In addition, the oral history that encouraged Hubbell to investigate the murders filled pages in distracting italics.

But the authentic voice of the octogenarian Hadley Thompson, even in italics, crossed time and culture, and I quickly cared about his family and their story. Sometimes the feud between the Thompsons and the Crismons was overshadowed by the setting, physical and emotional. Illegitimacy, farming hardships, a disabled family member, community traditions, women without status, community pressures, and most of all, the Ku Klux Klan, guided the reader to the unexpected.

What was calming about this selection? The resolution of the anger fostered by both sides might disappoint a reader seeking drama but was a lesson based in reality. The wisdom that ended the growing violence allows the continuation of each family and perhaps enabled Hadley Thompson to be our guide.

Vicki Epstein Pieser, New Ulm, Minn.

