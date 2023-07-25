"Good Morning America" is in Minnesota to salute some local athletes. A crew is shooting footage of the Mosaic Hockey Collective, a group of about 125 boys and girls of color.

The nonprofit group, formed in December 2022, supports athletes ranging in ages from 6 to 18 from underrepresented communities.

"A lot of times as Black hockey players, we're just trying to fit in, knowing that we are different," founder Meredith Lang told the Star Tribune earlier this month. "We say that we're a hockey player and maybe our community doesn't really understand why and how. But we love it so much. You see that there is progress and it's important to others."

The ABC program, which airs weekdays from 7 to 9 a.m. on KSTP, Ch. 5, was scheduled to film Tuesday afternoon at Richfield Ice Arena. The piece is slated to air on Wednesday.