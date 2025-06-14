Gonzalez scores twice and 2 players are sent off as Gotham defeats Royals 3-0

Esther González scored twice and Gotham FC beat the Utah Royals 3-0 in the National Women's Soccer League on Friday night, finishing the game with nine players after getting two red cards late in the second half.
Elsewhere in the NWSL, the San Diego Wave beat the Houston Dash 3-2; and the Orlando Pride beat Bay FC 1-0.
Gotham's win snapped a four-game winless streak while the Royals (1-9-2) have failed to win any of their last seven games.
Gotham (4-5-3) went up 1-0 on González's first goal in the ninth minute. Jaelin Howell made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time with her first career goal in the NWSL.
After Royals defender Nuria Rábano fouled González in the box, the Gotham scored a penalty kick to make it 3-0 in the 58th minute.
González now has a league best nine goals this season.
Jess Carter was shown a straight red card for pulling back Mina Tanaka and denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity in the 76th minute. Howell picked up a second yellow card for a late tackle on Claudia Zornoza in the 90th minute.
Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger had to leave the game with an injury in the 88th minute. Ryan Campbell made her NWSL debut in Berger's place.