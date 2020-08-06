Milwaukee Brewers (4-5, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-5, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Josh Lindblom (0-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) White Sox: Gio Gonzalez (0-0, 7.36 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

The White Sox went 39-41 at home in 2019. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 4.90 last year while striking out 8.1 hitters per game.

The Brewers went 40-41 away from home in 2019. Milwaukee averaged 8.4 hits per game last season and totaled 250 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Chicago leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (wrist), Tim Anderson: (right groin), Edwin Encarnacion: (shoulder).

Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ryan Braun: (right index finger).