SAN DIEGO — Shaylee Gonzales scored a season-high 29 points and No. 17 BYU pulled away in the third quarter to beat San Diego 74-63 on Saturday.

BYU (15-1, 5-0 West Coast Conference) has won seven consecutive games and ended a two-game skid against San Diego (10-9, 2-3).

Gonzales was 11 of 15 from the field with two 3-pointers, eight rebounds and four assists. Paisley Harding added 19 points for BYU, which scored 48 points in the paint. Lauren Gustin grabbed 10 rebounds to go with six points.

Jordyn Edwards had 13 points and five assists to lead the Toreros, who have lost three straight. Kasey Neubert added 10 points.

BYU built a four-point halftime advantage and opened the third quarter on a 19-8 run for a 55-40 lead with about three minutes left. Gonzales scored six points and Harding made a 3-pointer during the stretch.

BYU pushed the lead to 20 points midway through the fourth.

The teams meet again on Monday in Provo.

