CHICAGO — Marco Gonzales made a promising return to the rotation hours after coming off the injured list and the Pittsburgh Pirates won their second straight, 4-1 over the White Sox on Friday night.

Ke'Bryan Hayes had a pair of hits, an RBI and scored a run for the Pirates. They've won four of five.

Gonzales (1-0), who'd been out almost three months with a forearm strain, made his first start since April 13 and scattered seven hits over the five innings. He allowed an earned run, struck out four and didn't walk a batter.

''It was a good day,'' Gonzales said. ''I'll take a win out of it.''

Pittsburgh erased a 1-0 deficit in the fifth thanks to RBIs from Jared Triolo and Michael A. Taylor and padded the lead an inning later when Nick Gonzales and Hayes drove in runs.

David Bednar, the last of three Pittsburgh relievers, worked the ninth for his 17th save.

Jonathan Cannon (1-3) gave up all four runs in relief of first-time All-Star Garrett Crochet, who was pulled after two innings.

''When Crochet came out, it gave us extra momentum,'' Triolo said.

Crochet added four more strikeouts to his major league lead (150) but Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said before the game the left-hander would have a short outing.

''We've had that plan in place just so we could take full advantage of the break,'' Crochet said, adding he hoped to get a chance to pitch Tuesday night in the All-Star Game in Texas.

Luis Robert Jr. knocked in the lone run for the White Sox, who've dropped eight of 11.

The Pirates learned earlier in the day that rookie right-hander Paul Skenes will start the All-Star Game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: RHP David Bednar (left oblique strain) came off the 15-day injured list before the game. Ryder Ryan was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis and fellow RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh sends Luis Ortiz (4-2, 2.95 ERA) against fellow right-hander Chris Flexen (2-7, 4.95) on Saturday.

___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb